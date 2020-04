Das Altpapier am 02. April 2020 Altbekannte Muster

"Ask an American newspaper exec a few weeks ago what they thought 2025 would look like, and they’d tell it you it would be much more digital, far less print, and more dependent on reader revenue than advertising ."

"All publishers, big and small, are now considering their options. Those include layoffs, rapidly eliminatingseveral days of print publishing, reducing their ad sales staff, and questioning their need for large central offices as remote work becomes a workable norm. All of those ideas have been discussed for years. But now they have to make decisions they’d hoped could wait a few more. The decisions they make, and how they can act on them, will tell us a lot about how much of the local press is left — and how much isn’t — come 2021."