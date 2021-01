Das Altpapier am 5. Januar 2021 Aus falschen Gründen richtig

"The US authorities fear that if Assange does not face the worst horrors of their inhumane prison system, then it will not disincentivise others to similarly expose US atrocities. Here’s why that matters. The ability of the US to unleash violence against foreign populations depends on its domestic citizenry not being aware of the consequences. Consent for the Vietnam war, for example, began to crumble when US citizens saw footage from the conflict of screaming children with their clothes burned away by napalm, or became aware of the hundreds who were slaughtered by US forces in the My Lai massacre. Since then, the US government has become more adept at managing media coverage, including the embedding of journalists in military units."