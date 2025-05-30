European Capital of Culture 2025 From Bauhaus to the GDR: Discovering Modern Architecture in Chemnitz
30. Mai 2025, 04:00 Uhr
The cityscape of Chemnitz unifies the architecture of the Gründerzeit with modern GDR buildings and buildings of the period since 1990. Highlights include the Villa Esche, the Bauhaus-style Stadtbad and the Congress Hotel and Stadthalle. When visiting the Capital of Culture, architecture enthusiasts should definitely not miss these seven gems of modernism.
- Stadtbad Chemnitz: Swimming in style
- Kaufhaus Schocken: Listed department store
- Camman-High-Rise: The oldest high-rise of Chemnitz
- Kulturpalast Chemnitz: From cultural center to residential complex
- Villa Esche: Germany’s first modernist building
- Museum Gunzenhauser: Art in cultural real estate
- Congress Hotel and Stadthalle: Chemnitz’ new center
Stadtbad Chemnitz: Swimming in style
One of the most distinctive buildings in Chemnitz is the Stadtbad. It is considered a masterpiece of the german architectural movement called "Neues Bauen" and used to be the most modern indoor pool in Europe. It was designed by architect and director of town planning Fred Otto in the contemporary Bauhaus-style. The construction was finished in 1935. Not only did it have 25- and 50-metre lanes, but also sweat baths that were transformed into Finnish saunas in 1980. While the building appears to be rather plain and functional from the outside, its interior impresses with refined elegance and a striking glass rooftop structure. The foyer features works of art, among them pieces by Bruno Ziegler.
The Stadtbad is one of the few buildings in the city center of Chemnitz that survived the Second World War. It was renovated in GDR times, between 1980 and 1983, and continuously maintained since. So today’s swimmers can enjoy taking a dip in breathtaking architecture with nostalgic charm.
address:
Stadtbad Chemnitz
Mühlenstraße 27
09111 Chemnitz
opening hours:
monday and tuesday: 3 pm to 9 pm
wednesday: 6:30 am to 9 pm
thursday and friday: 9:30 am bis 9 pm
saturday and sunday: 9 am to 4 pm
Kaufhaus Schocken: Listed department store
The stores of the Schocken department store chain were representative of modernism in the first half of the 20th century. The Schocken-Kaufhaus in Chemnitz was one of the most beautiful ones in Germany. Built in 1930 and designed by architect Erich Mendelsohn, the building entices with it’s cake-shaped floor-plan, the steel skeleton-construction and it’s typically modernist curtain wall.
The now listed building was used as a department store for more than 70 years. Today, it houses the Chemnitz State Museum of Archaeology (smac), where you can visit the permanent archaeological exhibition but also exhibitions on the architect Erich Mendelsohn, the Schocken department store group and Salman Schocken himself.
smac – Chemnitz State Museum of Archaeology in the department store Schocken
Stefan-Heym-Platz 1
09111 Chemnitz
opening hours:
tuesday to sunday and on public holidays: 10 am to 6 pm
thursday: 10 am to 8 pm
mondays: closed
entrance fee:
- permanent exhibition: adults 8 euros, reduced admission 5 euros, family ticket 12 euros, kids unter 16: free admission
- special exhibition: adults 9 euros, reduced admission 6 euros, family ticket 14 euros, kids unter 16: free admission
- combined-ticket: adults 14 euros, reduced admission 8 euros, family ticket 18 euros
accessibility:
Barrier-free entrance, barrier-free sanitary facilities on three floors, three folding wheelchairs and three walking frames are available to borrow, elevators available, lightweight folding chairs in the exhibition, free audio guide for the blind and visually impaired. The Weiße Stock e.V. in Chemnitz offers guides for blind and visually impaired people through the exhibitions in the smac (by appointment), assistance and guide dogs are welcome in the museum, five video guides with explanations in DGS are available.
More information on the website of the smac.
Camman-High-Rise: The oldest high-rise of Chemnitz
It’s the oldest high-rise of the city: The Camman-High-Rise was built in 1926 as an administrative building for textile entrepreneur Paul Camman’s weaving mill. Designed by architect Willy Schönefeld, the expressionist industrial high-rise is a monument to Paul Camman’s economic success and his worldwide reputation.
It rises 40 meters into the sky and used to be the highest building in Chemnitz at the time. The vertical grooves in the façade’s plaster symbolize what was once manufactured within its walls: luxury fabrics for wealthy buyers. In 1996, the high-rise was renovated based on the historical original. Today it houses offices.
Camman-Hochhaus
Blankenauer Str. 76
09113 Chemnitz
Kulturpalast Chemnitz: From cultural center to residential complex
The Kulturpalast is located on the outskirts of Chemnitz in the district of Rabenstein. The monumental building with its huge neoclassical façade was built in 1950 based on the model of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow and was considered the prototype of a Stalin building. With a theater, dance hall and restaurant, it was initially used as a cultural palace for the miners of Wismut. In the mid-1950s, Wismut lost interest as uranium mining became more complex and costly. It eventually donated the palace to the city of Karl-Marx-Stadt. The Kulturpalast eventually became a cultural meeting place for many Chemnitz residents.
In the late 1960s East German television moved in and produced programs like "Schätzen Sie mal" ("take a guess"). Later, the offices were used by the public broadcaster MDR. After its time as a nightclub in the 2000s, the Kulturpalast permanently closed its doors in 2008, and the building began to fall into disrepair. For the past two years, the site has been undergoing conversion into a residential complex.
Kulturpalast Chemnitz
Pelzmühlenstraße 25
09117 Chemnitz
Villa Esche: Germany’s first modernist building
Around 1900 Chemnitz was a flourishing industrial metropolis. During this time, not only were imposing factory buildings constructed, but also numerous impressive villas commissioned by wealthy industrialists. One of them was the textile manufacturer Herbert Eugen Esche. In 1902/1903 he had his residence built on a hill in the Kapellenberg district.
When it came to the design of the house, the garden and essential parts of the interior, he gave his friend, the Belgian star architect and designer Henry van de Velde, complete creative freedom. As a result Villa Esche is today considered not only the first modernist building in Germany, but also a unique testament to van de Velde’s work. The Esche family’s living quarters, including original furnishings, can still be visited today.
Henry van de Velde Museum in the Villa Esche
Parkstraße 58
09120 Chemnitz
opening hours:
thursday to sunday: 10 am to 6 pm
monday to wednesday: closed
entrance fee:
adults 5 euros, reduced admission 3 euros
children and teens under 18 and students of the TU Chemnitz: free admission
accessibility:
Accessible for wheelchair users up to the second floor. As access is via a wheelchair lift, it is advisable to book in advance. A disabled parking space is located approx. 30 metres from the entrance.
Further information on the website of the museum.
Museum Gunzenhauser: Art in cultural real estate
Those who want to experience the intersection of architecture and art should not miss the Museum Gunzenhauser at Falkeplatz. The former bank building was constructed in the late 1920s by architect Fred Otto. It was one of the first high-rise buildings in the city and is regarded as a prime example of "Neues Bauen". Architecture enthusiasts are especially drawn to the former counter area, flooded with light from a glass roof. Another highlight is the bold, bright red cascade staircase that links the museum’s four floors.
The museum is part of the Kunstsammlungen Chemnitz (which are one of the largest and most important communal art collections in Germany) and houses one of the world’s largest collections of works by Otto Dix. The 380 pieces are the centerpiece of Alfred Gunzenhauser’s collection, which includes more than 3.000 works by 270 artists. The focus is on classical modernism with insights into Expressionism and New Objectivity. Among the artists represented are Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Paula Modersohn-Becker, Karl Schmidt-Rottluff and Gabriele Münter.
Museum Gunzenhauser
Falkeplatz
09112 Chemnitz
opening hours:
tuesday, thursday to sunday and on public holidays: 11 am to 6 pm
wednesday: 2 pm to 9 pm
entrance fee:
adults 8 euros, reduced admission 5 euros
children and teens under 18 and students of the TU Chemnitz: free admission
accessibility:
Barrier-free access to the public service areas and all exhibition rooms. Seating is available and there are disabled parking spaces right next to the museum.
Further information on the website of the museum.
Congress Hotel and Stadthalle: Chemnitz’ new center
With a height of 97 metres and 26 floors the Congress Hotel is the highest building in the city. It was built between 1969 to 1974 as the Interhotel "Kongreß" based on a design by architect Rudolf Weiser. The hotel could accommodate more than 700 guests in 371 rooms across 28 floors making it the fourth largest facility of its kind in the GDR at the time.
The high-rise was part of a larger complex, which also included the Stadthalle with its distinctive façade, various restaurants and a parking area. The entire ensemble was intended to form the city’s new center. Today, the hotel and the adjoining Stadthalle are considered significant examples of modernist GDR architecture and are protected heritage sites.
Congress Hotel Chemnitz
Brückenstraße 19
09111 Chemnitz
Translation: Elisaweta Ehrenburg
