smac – Chemnitz State Museum of Archaeology in the department store Schocken

Stefan-Heym-Platz 1

09111 Chemnitz



opening hours:

tuesday to sunday and on public holidays: 10 am to 6 pm

thursday: 10 am to 8 pm

mondays: closed



entrance fee:



permanent exhibition: adults 8 euros, reduced admission 5 euros, family ticket 12 euros, kids unter 16: free admission

special exhibition: adults 9 euros, reduced admission 6 euros, family ticket 14 euros, kids unter 16: free admission

combined-ticket: adults 14 euros, reduced admission 8 euros, family ticket 18 euros



accessibility:

Barrier-free entrance, barrier-free sanitary facilities on three floors, three folding wheelchairs and three walking frames are available to borrow, elevators available, lightweight folding chairs in the exhibition, free audio guide for the blind and visually impaired. The Weiße Stock e.V. in Chemnitz offers guides for blind and visually impaired people through the exhibitions in the smac (by appointment), assistance and guide dogs are welcome in the museum, five video guides with explanations in DGS are available.



More information on the website of the smac.