Roland Kaiser - Weihnachtszeit Alle Songtexte zum Mitsingen

As the snow flies

On a cold and gray Chicago mornin'

A poor little baby child is born

In the ghetto (In the ghetto)



And his mama cries,

'Cause if there's one thing that she don't need

It's another hungry mouth to feed

In the ghetto (In the ghetto)



People, don't you understand

The child needs a helping hand

Or he'll grow to be an angry young man some day

Take a look at you and me

Are we too blind to see?

Do we simply turn our heads

And look the other way?



Well, the world turns

And a hungry little boy with a runny nose

Plays in the street as the cold wind blows

In the ghetto (In the ghetto)



And his hunger burns

So he starts to roam the streets at night

And he learns how to steal

And he learns how to fight

In the ghetto (In the ghetto)



Then one night in desperation

The young man breaks the rules

He buys a gun, steals a car

Tries to run, but he don't get far



And his mama cries

As a crowd gathers 'round an angry young man

Face down on the street with a gun in his hand

In the ghetto (In the ghetto)



As her young man dies

On a cold and gray Chicago mornin'

Another little baby child is born

In the ghetto (In the ghetto)

And his mama cries

(In the ghetto)

(In the ghetto)