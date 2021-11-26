Roland Kaiser - Weihnachtszeit Alle Songtexte zum Mitsingen
Ihr wollt die Weihnachtslieder bei "Roland Kaiser - Weihnachtszeit" mitsingen? Kein Problem! Wir haben für euch alle Songtexte der Show.
Süßer die Glocken nie klingen
Süßer die Glocken nie klingen
Als zu der Weihnachtszeit
Sie ist, als ob Engelein singen
Wieder von Frieden und Freud
Wie sie gesungen in seliger Nacht
Wie sie gesungen in seliger Nacht
Glocken mit heiligem Klang
Klinget die Erde entlang
O, wenn die Glocken erklingen
Schnell sie das Christkindlein hört
Tut sich vom Himmel dann schwingen
Eilet her nieder zur Erd
Segnet den Vater, die Mutter, das Kind
Segnet den Vater, die Mutter, das Kind
Glocken mit heiligem Klang
Klinget die Erde entlang
Klinget mit lieblichem Schalle
Über die Meere noch weit,
Dass sich erfreuen doch alle
Seliger Weihnachtszeit
Alle aufjauchzen mit eurem Gesang
Alle aufjauchzen mit eurem Gesang
Glocken mit heiligem Klang
Klinget die Erde entlang
Leise rieselt der Schnee
Leise rieselt der Schnee
Still und starr ruht der See
Weihnachtlich glänzet der Wald
Freue dich, Christkind kommt bald
In den Herzen ist´s warm
Still schweigt Kummer und Harm
Sorge des Lebens verhallt
Freue dich, Christkind kommt bald
Bald ist heilige Nacht
Chor der Engel erwacht
Hör doch, wie lieblich es schallt
Freue dich, Christkind kommt bald
Freue dich, Christkind kommt bald
Winter Wonderland
Sleigh bells ring
Are you listenin'?
In the lane
Snow is glistenin'
A beautiful sight
We're happy tonight
Walkin' in a winter wonderland
Gone away is the bluebird
Here to stay is a new bird
He sings a love song
As we go along
Walkin' in a winter wonderland
In the meadow we can build a snowman
Then pretend, that he is Parson Brown
He'll say: Are you married?
We'll say: No man
But you can do the job when you're in town
Later on, we'll conspire
As we dream by the fire
To face unafraid
The plans that we've made
Walkin' in a winter wonderland
Sleigh bells ring
Are you listenin'?
In the lane
Snow is glistenin'
A beautiful sight
We're happy tonight
Walkin' in a winter wonderland
Gone away is the bluebird
Here to stay is a new bird
He sings a love song
As we go along
Walkin' in a winter wonderland
In the meadow we can build a snowman
Then pretend, that he is Parson Brown
He'll say: Are you married?
We'll say: No man
But you can do the job when you're in town
Later on, we'll conspire
As we dream by the fire
To face unafraid
The plans that we've made
Walkin' in a winter wonderland
To face unafraid
The plans that we've made
Walkin' in a winter wonderland
When a Child Is Born (feat. Olga Peretyatko)
A ray of hope flickers in the sky
A tiny star lights up way up high
All across the land dawns a brand new morn’
This comes to pass, when a child is born
A silent wish sails the seven seas
The winds of change whisper in the trees
And the walls of doubt crumble tossed and torn
This comes to pass, when a child is born
A rosy hue settles all around
You've got to feel you're on solid ground
For a spell or two no-one seems forlorn
This comes to pass, when a child is born
And all of this happens,
Because the world is waiting
Waiting for one child
Black, white, yellow, no-one knows
But a child, that will grow up and turn tears to laughter
Hate to love, war to peace
And everyone to everyone's neighbour
And misery and suffering will be words to be forgotten forever
It's all a dream, an illusion now
It must come true, sometime soon somehow
All across the land dawns a brand new morn’
This comes to pass, when a child is born
Alle Jahre wieder
Alle Jahre wieder
Kommt das Christuskind
Auf die Erde nieder,
Wo wir Menschen sind
Kehrt mit seinem Segen
Ein in jedes Haus
Geht auf allen Wegen
Mit uns ein und aus
Steht auch mir zur Seite
Still und unerkannt,
Dass es treu mich leite
An der lieben Hand
Alle Jahre wieder
Kommt das Christuskind
Auf die Erde nieder,
Wo wir Menschen sind
Alle Jahre wieder
Kommt das Christuskind
Auf die Erde nieder,
Wo wir Menschen sind
O Tannenbaum
O Tannenbaum, o Tannenbaum
Wie treu sind deine Blätter
Du grünst nicht nur zur Sommerzeit
Nein, auch im Winter, wenn es schneit
O Tannenbaum, o Tannenbaum
Wie treu sind deine Blätter
O Tannenbaum, o Tannenbaum
Du kannst mir sehr gefallen
Wie oft hat nicht zur Weihnachtszeit
Ein Baum von dir mich hoch erfreut
O Tannenbaum, o Tannenbaum
Du kannst mir sehr gefallen
O Tannenbaum, o Tannenbaum
Dein Kleid will mich was lehren
Die Hoffnung und Beständigkeit
Gibt Trost und Kraft zu jeder Zeit
O Tannenbaum, o Tannenbaum
Dein Kleid will mir was lehren
Mary's Boy Child
Long time ago in Bethlehem
So the Holy Bible say
Mary's boy child Jesus Christ
Was born on Christmas Day
Hark, now hear the angels sing
A king was born today
And man will live for evermore,
Because of Christmas Day
(Hark, now hear the angels sing)
(A king was born today)
(And man will live for evermore,)
(Because of Christmas Day)
While shepherds watch their flocks by night
They see a bright new shining star
They hear a choir sing a song
The music seemed to come from afar
Now, Joseph and his wife Mary come to Bethlehem that night
Them find no place to born she child
Not a single room was in sight
Hark, now hear the angels sing
A king was born today
And man will live for evermore,
Because of Christmas Day
(Hark, now hear the angels sing)
(A king was born today)
(And man will live for evermore,)
(Because of Christmas Day)
By and by, they find a little nook
In a stable all forlorn
And in a manger cold and dark
Mary's litlle Boy was born
Long time ago in Bethlehem
So the Holy Bible say
Mary's boy child Jesus Christ
Was born on Christmas Day
Hark, now hear the angels sing
A king was born today
And man will live for evermore,
Because of Christmas Day
Hark, now hear the angels sing
A king was born today
And man will live for evermore,
Because of Christmas Day
Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (feat. Jan Josef Liefers, Axel Prahl)
So, this is Christmas
And what have you done?
Another year over
And a new one just begun
And so this is Christmas
I hope you have fun
The near and the dear one
The old and the young
A very merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Lets hope it's a good one
Without any fear
(War is over)
(If you want it)
And so this is Christmas
For weak and for strong
For rich and the poor ones
The road is so long
And so happy Christmas
For black and for white
For yellow and red ones
Let's stop all the fight
A very merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let's hope it's a good one
Without any fear
And so this is Christmas
And what have we done
Another year over
And a new one just begun
And so happy Christmas
We hope you have fun
The near and the dear one
The old and the young
A very merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let's hope it's a good one
Without any fear
(War is over)
(If you want it)
(War is over now)
In the Ghetto
As the snow flies
On a cold and gray Chicago mornin'
A poor little baby child is born
In the ghetto (In the ghetto)
And his mama cries,
'Cause if there's one thing that she don't need
It's another hungry mouth to feed
In the ghetto (In the ghetto)
People, don't you understand
The child needs a helping hand
Or he'll grow to be an angry young man some day
Take a look at you and me
Are we too blind to see?
Do we simply turn our heads
And look the other way?
Well, the world turns
And a hungry little boy with a runny nose
Plays in the street as the cold wind blows
In the ghetto (In the ghetto)
And his hunger burns
So he starts to roam the streets at night
And he learns how to steal
And he learns how to fight
In the ghetto (In the ghetto)
Then one night in desperation
The young man breaks the rules
He buys a gun, steals a car
Tries to run, but he don't get far
And his mama cries
As a crowd gathers 'round an angry young man
Face down on the street with a gun in his hand
In the ghetto (In the ghetto)
As her young man dies
On a cold and gray Chicago mornin'
Another little baby child is born
In the ghetto (In the ghetto)
And his mama cries
(In the ghetto)
(In the ghetto)
Engel auf den Feldern singen (Gloria in Excelsis Deo)
Engel auf den Feldern singen
Stimmen an ein himmlisch‘ Lied
Und im Widerhall erklingen
Auch die Berge jauchzend mit
Gloria in excelsis Deo
Gloria in excelsis Deo
Sagt mir, Hirten, wem die Freude
Wem das Lied der Engel gilt
Kommt ein König, dass die Weite
So von Jubel ist erfüllt?
Gloria in excelsis Deo
Gloria in excelsis Deo
Lasst nach Bethlehem uns ziehen,
Dass ihn birgt im armen Stall
Lasst uns betend vor ihm knien
Singen ihm mit Freudenschall
Gloria in excelsis Deo
Gloria in excelsis Deo
(In excelsis Deo)
O du Fröhliche
O du fröhliche, o du selige
Gnadenbringende Weihnachtszeit
Welt ging verloren
Christ ward geboren
Freue, freue dich, o Christenheit
O du fröhliche, o du selige
Gnadenbringende Weihnachtszeit
Christ ist erschienen
Uns zu versühnen
Freue, freue dich, o Christenheit
O du fröhliche, o du selige
Gnadenbringende Weihnachtszeit
Himmlische Heere
Jauchzen dir Ehre
Freue, freue dich, o Christenheit
Let It Snow
Oh, the weather outside is frightful
But the fire is so delightful
And since we've no place to go
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
It doesn't show signs of stopping
And I brought some corn for popping
The lights are turned way down low
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
When we finally kiss goodnight
How I'll hate going out in the storm
But if you'll really hold me tight
All the way home I'll be warm
The fire is slowly dying
And my dear, we're still goodbying
But as long as you love me so
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
It doesn't show signs of stopping
And I brought some corn for popping
The lights are turned way down low
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
When we finally say goodnight
How I'll hate going out in the storm
But if you'll really hold me tight
All the way home I'll be warm
And the fire is slowly dying
And my dear, we're still goodbying
But as long as you love me so
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
White Christmas
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the treetops glisten and children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white
Wunderbar ist die Welt
Schau die Wolken, sie zieh'n
Blumen blüh'n und ich und du
Schauen staunend zu
Unterm Himmelszelt
Wunderbar ist die Welt
Schön der Abendschein
Babys schrei'n, Leben ist bunt
Auf dem Erdenrund und in Wald und Feld
Wunderbar ist die Welt
Der Regenbogen macht den Himmel so schön
Uns lächeln Menschen zu im Vorübergeh'n
So als wär's für immer und allezeit
Als wär alles gut in Ewigkeit
Schau, die Wolken, sie zieh'n
Sterne glüh'n und ich und du
Schauen staunend zu
Und mir geht durch den Sinn:
Wann ist all das dahin?
Und mir geht durch den Sinn,
Dass ich traurig bin
Ja, mir geht durch den Sinn:
Wohin geh'n wir, wohin?
Stille Nacht
Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht
Alles schläft, einsam wacht
Nur das traute, hochheilige Paar
Holder Knabe im lockigen Haar
Schlaf in himmlischer Ruh
Schlaf in himmlischer Ruh
Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht
Gottes Sohn, o wie lacht
Lieb aus deinem göttlichen Mund
Da uns schlägt die rettende Stund
Christ, in deiner Geburt
Christ, in deiner Geburt
Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht
Hirten erst kundgemacht
Durch der Engel Halleluja
Tönt es laut von fern und nah
Christ, der Retter ist da
Christ, der Retter ist da
