Unfortunately, delivery of this project has been delayed due to a number of factors, including supply chain constraints, changes to Leuna’s site requirements, and both manufacturing and testing delays. Delays are to some extent understandable given we are delivering a first-of-a-kind product into a commercial project.



We were disappointed that the revenue from the Leuna project was not recognised in the year, being delayed into the next financial year. However, the lessons learned from building this latest generation of electrolysis equipment will ensure that our future competencies and capabilities are enhanced. Our gross loss also widened in the year reflecting increased costs on committed contracts, much of which was associated with first-of-a-kind plant or technology improvement. We have also not yet fully realised the benefit of our decision to stop undertaking EPC work. More widely, the lessons learned include the need to consider carefully introducing any technology development on the critical path of projects, and as such we will focus in future on selling validated products, which we see as world-leading. The focus on recruiting staff to support delivery has resulted in overheads staying broadly consistent with the prior year, with the increase in staff being deployed either to delivery (cost of sales) or future value creation (product development).



We had expected to be able to recognise the revenue from the sale, via Linde, to Leuna of 24 MW of electrolyser modules, but revenue is now expected to be recognised in FY23. This delay was attributable to scale-up challenges presented by the deployment of our MEP 2.0 technology, coupled with some local supply chain constraints. In collaboration with Linde, the delivery method for the modules was amended. As such, under accounting standard IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers, the product will remain in WIP until later in the product delivery cycle, when the product is transferred to the customer.



The Group generated a gross loss of £23.5 million (FY21: £6.5 million loss). Gross loss was adversely affected by cost overruns on the REFHYNE I and Leuna projects. REFHYNE I is a project where we carried out all of the EPC, a role that is now carried out by Linde Engineering. The Leuna project is the first to use the latest MEP 2.0 generation technology. The lessons learned from both these first-of-a-kind projects have led to a sharper focus on validation timing, costings, and testing capability which we expect to improve as production of MEP 2.0 ramps up.