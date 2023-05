Die Mitteilung der FAA April 20, 2023



Space Operations / SpaceX Starship Super Heavy / Boca Chica, Texas



An anomaly occurred during the ascent and prior to stage separation resulting in a loss of the vehicle. No injuries or public property damage have been reported.



The FAA will oversee the mishap investigation of the Starship / Super Heavy test mission.



A return to flight of the Starship / Super Heavy vehicle is based on the FAA determining that any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap does not affect public safety. This is standard practice for all mishap investigations.



The FAA is responsible for protecting the public during commercial space transportation launch and reentry operations.