"'To make a daily feuilleton [arts and ideas] programme for tele­vision was something no one else dared do,' says the journalist and philosopher Gert Scobel, who presents several of the channel’s flagship shows. 'Everyone told us we would last only three weeks.' Among its mainstays are Scobel’s science programme Nano and the culture news programme Kulturzeit, which go out during mornings and evenings each weekday, as well as themed days on subjects as diverse as the dramatist Bertolt Brecht, Afghan history and genetics. It is the only channel to show all the three countries’ main news programmes, and to live-broadcast the two-week-plus Theatertreffen festival in Berlin and readings from the three-day Bachmannpreis poetry competition in Klagenfurt."