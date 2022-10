Das Altpapier am 21. Oktober 2022 Mehr als 1000 Worte

"Variations of the phrase have littered political obituaries in the past, not least those of Richard Nixon and Iain Duncan Smith, who insisted at different times that they were not quitters. Theresa May and David Cameron also attempted to underline their fighting credentials as they reached the end of the line. But Truss’s version appears to most closely resemble the emotionally charged performance given by Mandelson after he had faced a challenge to his seat from Arthur Scargill’s Socialist Labour party. In his victory speech, he said: "It was said that I was facing political oblivion, my career in tatters, apparently never to be part of the political living again. Well, they underestimated Hartlepool and they underestimated me because I am a fighter and not a quitter.””