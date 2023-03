Mediation of Racial and Ethnic Inequities in the Diagnosis of Advanced-Stage Cervical Cancer by Insurance Status

DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.2985



Association of Primary Care Visit Length With Potentially Inappropriate Prescribing

DOI: 10.1001/jamahealthforum.2023.0052



Life Expectancy Gaps Among Black and White Persons and Contributing Causes of Death in 3 Large US Cities, 2018-2019

DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.3146