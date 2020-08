Das Altpapier am 19. August 2020 Comedy ist kein Journalismus

+++ Welche Auswirkungen die Corona-Pandemie für freie Auslandskorrespondenten hat, beschreibt Megan Janetsky, die in den vergangenem zwei Jahren überwiegend aus Venezuela und Kolumbien gearbeitet hat, für Poynter: "At a time when global coverage has never been more important, the coronavirus has created a devastating cocktail of economic turmoil and heightened risks that throw the fate of foreign reporting into jeopardy (…) International reporting has been beleaguered for years. As news budgets were slashed over past decades, foreign bureaus were the first to go. We were the ones to replace them: an army of freelancers fighting for work week to week and wondering if our editors knew, or even cared, about the risks we ran. COVID-19 has only accelerated that deterioration (…)"