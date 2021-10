Das Altpapier am 29. Oktober 2021 Der Elefant, in dem wir stecken

"For years, the production of culture involved sending people and objects flying around the world. It ate up resources voraciously; even sent journalists to far-flung countries to meet artists for short interviews. We are now acutely aware of the waste involved. The pandemic has taught journalists that interviews can be done satisfactorily on Zoom, even if there is sometimes no substitute for seeing works and people in real life. We’re still figuring this conundrum out. Use local writers instead? Travel by train rather than by air? Be extremely sparing about foreign trips? All of these, plus other solutions we haven’t worked out yet, deserve consideration as we change in tandem with the world we’re covering."