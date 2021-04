Das Altpapier am 21. April 2021 Kampagnenjournalismus 2018 und heute

"Journalists are responsible for creating the first draft of history, quickly. To do this, the profession has routines and norms that help it produce news in a systematic way. Breaking news reporters often rely on the accounts and statements made by official sources. This often includes the narratives and statements put forward by official sources — politicians, police, and official spokespeople. These are people journalists may work with regularly; they are often more accessible under the pressure of a deadline — especially if a victim’s friends and family are hard to reach or less willing to speak to the press (…) All of this gives police an opportunity to shape the initial version of the event — and it gets their version of the story into the public consciousness before victims, families, and their supporters are able to share their versions. But police often shape events in a way that is incomplete, misleading or presented for strategic reasons."