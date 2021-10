MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT publishes this interview with Cyriaque Vallee (Sadguru SSRF Germany) and Bhavna Shinde (President SSRF USA) to create transparency. The interview was conducted in english language. All the statements made by the Spiritual Science Research Foundation that you hear in this interview are not checked and classified. But: In our opinion, the interview can clarify some of the questions that residents of Allrode as well as specialized journalists from other media and experts may have on the Spiritual Science Research Foundation.